Gujarat Police's War on Drugs: Deputy CM Seeks Student Support

Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has reiterated the state's commitment to battling the drug menace, urging student organization ABVP to help spot narcotics dealers preying on students. Speaking at the 57th state convention in Anand district, Sanghavi underscored the need for community involvement and vigilance.

The event, drawing numerous student representatives, focused on education, student rights, and youth empowerment, all resonating with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision of national unity. Sanghavi, who also manages the home department, assured attendees of no repercussions against students who report drug use among peers, aiming instead to target dealers aggressively.

During his visit, the Deputy CM examined local transport issues, particularly in Borsad town, and pledged to increase bus services following complaints about overcrowding. His quick response to students' concerns highlights the government's intent to address infrastructural bottlenecks promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)