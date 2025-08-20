Left Menu

New IIM in Guwahati: A Boost to Assam's Educational Landscape

The Parliament has approved the establishment of the 22nd Indian Institute of Management in Guwahati. This move, praised by Assam's Chief Minister, faced opposition from Congress MPs, highlighting political divides. The IIM, with a Rs 555 crore investment, marks significant educational growth for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-08-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 21:39 IST
New IIM in Guwahati: A Boost to Assam's Educational Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Parliament has sanctioned the 22nd IIM in Guwahati, amidst political contention. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's support, contrasting with the opposition from Congress MPs.

The IIM-Guwahati project, with an estimated investment of Rs 555 crore, represents a significant advance in Assam's education infrastructure.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the institution would start admitting students immediately, indicating a swift implementation of the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025