New IIM in Guwahati: A Boost to Assam's Educational Landscape

The Indian Parliament has sanctioned the 22nd IIM in Guwahati, amidst political contention. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's support, contrasting with the opposition from Congress MPs.

The IIM-Guwahati project, with an estimated investment of Rs 555 crore, represents a significant advance in Assam's education infrastructure.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the institution would start admitting students immediately, indicating a swift implementation of the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)