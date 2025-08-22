Left Menu

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary's Sudden Exit Amidst Bold Economic Agenda

Michael Faulkender, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary, has announced his departure from the Trump administration, months after his Senate confirmation. Having played a pivotal role in promoting Trump's economic policies, Faulkender's exit follows that of IRS Commissioner Billy Long. No specific reason was given for Faulkender's decision to leave.

Michael Faulkender, who recently assumed the role of U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary, is set to leave the Trump administration. His exit, following his Senate confirmation less than five months ago, marks the second high-profile departure from the Treasury this month.

The announcement came from the Treasury Department, which also revealed that IRS Commissioner Billy Long had left to serve as ambassador to Iceland. While U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised Faulkender's contributions, he abstained from offering a reason for the departure.

Faulkender was instrumental in executing Trump's bold economic strategies, contributing significantly to major legislative victories like the One Big Beautiful Bill and the GENIUS Act. His experience includes a lengthy tenure as a finance professor and a chief economist for a key conservative think tank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

