U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary's Sudden Exit Amidst Bold Economic Agenda

Michael Faulkender, who recently assumed the role of U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary, is set to leave the Trump administration. His exit, following his Senate confirmation less than five months ago, marks the second high-profile departure from the Treasury this month.

The announcement came from the Treasury Department, which also revealed that IRS Commissioner Billy Long had left to serve as ambassador to Iceland. While U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised Faulkender's contributions, he abstained from offering a reason for the departure.

Faulkender was instrumental in executing Trump's bold economic strategies, contributing significantly to major legislative victories like the One Big Beautiful Bill and the GENIUS Act. His experience includes a lengthy tenure as a finance professor and a chief economist for a key conservative think tank.

