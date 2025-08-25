Uttar Pradesh CM Announces Scholarship in Honor of Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a scholarship named after astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to support students pursuing higher education in space technology. This initiative, coinciding with Shukla's return from the Axiom-4 mission, aims to fortify space education in the state.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has unveiled a new scholarship in the name of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, celebrated as the first Indian man to visit the International Space Station (ISS). The scholarship is set to aid students from the state in pursuing higher education in space technology.
Announced during a ceremony honoring Shukla, fresh from the successful Axiom-4 mission, Adityanath highlighted the mission's significance as Shukla marks the first citizen from Uttar Pradesh to participate in such a historic journey. The chief minister emphasized the rapid advancement of space education in the state.
The chief minister noted the state's collaboration interests with ISRO to enhance opportunities in space research for youth. Institutions including Madan Mohan Malaviya Technical University and AKTU have initiated space technology degrees, aligning with India's vision for development by 2047.
