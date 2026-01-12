Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Intensifies Crackdown on Land Mafia in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed grievances in a 'Janta Darshan' session, directing officials to tackle land encroachments aggressively. Emphasizing action against land mafias, he also promised financial aid for serious illnesses, urging immediate cost estimations for timely assistance.

In a bid to address public grievances, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darshan' session on Monday. During the event, he engaged with citizens from various districts, listening to their problems and offering directives to his administrative team.

Adityanath emphasized the urgent need to tackle land encroachments, instructing officials to implement stringent measures against land mafias and anti-social elements. He highlighted the ongoing comprehensive actions against such entities, urging district, division, range, and zonal officers to continue their crackdown.

The chief minister also attended to the medical concerns of attendees, promising financial support for those with severe illnesses. He urged affected individuals to collect cost estimates from hospitals quickly, ensuring that the government could expedite the release of necessary funds for their treatment.

