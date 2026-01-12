Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes Technology with Compassion at AI Conference

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the importance of blending technology with compassion to achieve inclusive development at the UP AI and Health Innovation Conference in Lucknow. He advocated for technology as an aid that must be managed by humans, not the other way around.

Adityanath elaborated on the state's Rs 2,000 crore AI Mission, which will be advanced over the next three years. Reflecting on past challenges, he noted the transformation brought by technology, such as reducing complaints through improved ration distribution systems.

He cited the installation of e-POS machines in 80,000 shops as an example, which has led to zero complaints. Adityanath underscored technology's role in gaining public trust and executing government policies effectively.