Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes Technology with Compassion at AI Conference

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the role of technology paired with compassion and trust in fostering inclusive development at the UP AI and Health Innovation Conference. He emphasized the importance of human operation over technology and shared the impact of digital solutions on improving public distribution systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 15:07 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the importance of blending technology with compassion to achieve inclusive development at the UP AI and Health Innovation Conference in Lucknow. He advocated for technology as an aid that must be managed by humans, not the other way around.

Adityanath elaborated on the state's Rs 2,000 crore AI Mission, which will be advanced over the next three years. Reflecting on past challenges, he noted the transformation brought by technology, such as reducing complaints through improved ration distribution systems.

He cited the installation of e-POS machines in 80,000 shops as an example, which has led to zero complaints. Adityanath underscored technology's role in gaining public trust and executing government policies effectively.

