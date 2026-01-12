Left Menu

Compassionate Tech: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for AI in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of compassionate technology at the AI and Health Innovation Conference. He highlighted AI as a tool to ease human work while warning against becoming subservient to technology. The state plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in its AI Mission over three years.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the transformative potential of technology when allied with compassion and trust-based governance at a recent conference in Lucknow.

Addressing the AI and Health Innovation Conference, Adityanath remarked on AI's potential to simplify human tasks and enhance our approach, while cautioning against dependence. "Humans should drive technology, not be driven by it," he stated.

The Chief Minister announced a phased Rs 2,000 crore investment in the UP AI Mission over the next three years, underscoring the state's commitment to technological advancement.

