IIT Council Gears Up for AI Innovation with New Task Force

The IIT Council has announced the formation of a task force dedicated to formulating an action plan to adapt curriculum and pedagogy in response to advancements in artificial intelligence. The meeting marked the first such gathering in two years, with the last council meeting held in April 2023.

Among the vital topics discussed were the commercialization of research within higher education institutions, enhancing the quality of PhD education, improving global rankings, and leveraging alumni networks. The meeting also underscored the importance of curriculum adaptation and mental wellbeing.

The council emphasized the role of IITs in translational research that aligns with national priorities and societal needs. Efforts are underway to strengthen industry-academia-policy maker connections and to promote linguistic inclusivity by supporting courses in regional and Indian languages to ensure effective learning.

