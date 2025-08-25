CM Stalin Expands Breakfast Scheme for Tamil Nadu Schoolchildren

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to expand the state's Breakfast Scheme, which has proven beneficial to schoolchildren. The fifth phase of the scheme will officially launch in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Over 3.6 lakh children from 2,429 government and aided schools in urban areas are expected to be positively impacted by this initiative. Government spokesperson P Amudha confirmed that precautions will be taken to ensure the meals are prepared hygienically in centralized kitchens and transported efficiently to schools.

The expanded breakfast initiative will formally commence at St Joseph's Primary School, Mylapore. Originally announced in May 2022, the scheme provides free morning meals to Class I to V students, with the first phase launched last September.

