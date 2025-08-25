CM Stalin Expands Breakfast Scheme for Tamil Nadu Schoolchildren
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will expand the state's Breakfast Scheme, targeting over 3.6 lakh children in urban schools. The initiative, prepared centrally and transported with care, promises nutritious meals to students, with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann present at the launch.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to expand the state's Breakfast Scheme, which has proven beneficial to schoolchildren. The fifth phase of the scheme will officially launch in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Over 3.6 lakh children from 2,429 government and aided schools in urban areas are expected to be positively impacted by this initiative. Government spokesperson P Amudha confirmed that precautions will be taken to ensure the meals are prepared hygienically in centralized kitchens and transported efficiently to schools.
The expanded breakfast initiative will formally commence at St Joseph's Primary School, Mylapore. Originally announced in May 2022, the scheme provides free morning meals to Class I to V students, with the first phase launched last September.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sampre Nutrition Secures Lucrative Deal with Rama Exports to Boost Revenue
Future extremely bright, right opportunities exist now: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla addresses schoolchildren in Lucknow.
Tamil Nadu's School Breakfast Scheme Expands: A Legacy of Nutritional Responsibility
Proathlix's Swiss Chocolate Whey Protein: Revolutionizing Fitness Nutrition
Patriotic Path: Russian Schoolchildren Embrace Military-Style Training