IIT Council Embraces AI in Education: A New Era for Indian Institutes

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Council is setting up a task force to modify their curriculum to keep pace with rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). Officials confirmed this decision during the council's first meeting in two years, held in Delhi.

The meeting focused on several key issues, including improving research commercialization, reforming PhD education, and using regional languages for instruction. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan advocated for this linguistic inclusivity to foster growth.

The council also highlighted the role of IIT alumni in global leadership, and the need for translational research linked to national priorities. Mental well-being and a strong industry-academia connection were deemed essential, with a call for policy changes to boost research and innovation.