Tamil Nadu's Breakfast Initiative Expands: A Nutritional Boost for Urban Students

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expanded the 'Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme' to urban areas, benefiting an additional 3.06 lakh children from 2,429 schools. This initiative, now in its fifth phase, aims to combat hunger and support education for Tamil Nadu's young learners, underscoring the government’s commitment to child welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-08-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 09:41 IST
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced the expansion of the government's 'Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme' to urban regions, continuing efforts to ensure proper nutrition for students statewide. This initiative is projected to benefit an additional 3.06 lakh children across 2,429 schools.

The latest phase was ceremoniously launched at St Joseph's Primary School, where Stalin and Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the chief guest, served meals to students. The expansion, representing the fifth phase of the scheme, now aids a total of 20.59 lakh children in Tamil Nadu.

Structured around a centralized kitchen system, the scheme provides meals including Pongal, kichdi, and Upma, delivered to schools under strict hygienic standards. Initiated in 2022, the initiative reflects the Dravidian Model government's longstanding commitment to addressing child hunger and fostering educational growth.

