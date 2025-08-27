Left Menu

Teacher in Kerala Faces Legal Action for Controversial Onam Remarks

A Kerala school teacher is facing legal action for allegedly making hate remarks about Onam celebrations. The complaint was filed by the Democratic Youth Federation of India after a voice message was posted in a school-related WhatsApp group. Investigations are ongoing, with the Education Minister urging unity.

A school teacher in Kerala is embroiled in controversy after allegedly derogatory remarks about Onam celebrations led to legal proceedings. The incident occurred in a private school in Kadavallur, prompting a complaint from the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

The teacher reportedly posted a voice message in a WhatsApp group stating that Onam celebrations were unnecessary, referring to the festival as belonging to another religion. Police have registered the case under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with investigations currently underway.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty labeled the matter as 'very serious,' insisting on an inquiry and emphasizing that no discrimination will be tolerated in schools. The Ministry has already suspended two pre-primary teachers in connection with the incident.

