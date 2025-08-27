Trump Administration Plans Stricter Visa Durations for Students, Exchange Visitors, and Journalists

The Trump administration is advancing a proposal to limit the duration of visas for students, cultural exchange visitors, and media personnel. This move marks another step in a comprehensive immigration crackdown initiated by President Donald Trump.

The new regulation aims to set fixed durations for F visas (international students), J visas (cultural exchange visitors), and I visas (media personnel), shifting from the current flexible terms based on program duration or employment in the U.S.

The move would mandate visa holders to apply for extensions instead of enjoying automatic renewals. This proposal, previously introduced in 2020 but withdrawn by the Biden administration, now re-emerges as part of Trump's ongoing scrutiny of legal immigration processes.

