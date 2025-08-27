Left Menu

Trump Administration Plans Stricter Visa Durations for Students, Exchange Visitors, and Journalists

The Trump administration is set to enforce stricter visa durations for students, cultural exchange visitors, and media members, as part of a broader immigration crackdown. The proposed regulation would impose fixed durations for F, J, and I visas, requiring holders to apply for extensions to stay longer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:17 IST
Trump Administration Plans Stricter Visa Durations for Students, Exchange Visitors, and Journalists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is advancing a proposal to limit the duration of visas for students, cultural exchange visitors, and media personnel. This move marks another step in a comprehensive immigration crackdown initiated by President Donald Trump.

The new regulation aims to set fixed durations for F visas (international students), J visas (cultural exchange visitors), and I visas (media personnel), shifting from the current flexible terms based on program duration or employment in the U.S.

The move would mandate visa holders to apply for extensions instead of enjoying automatic renewals. This proposal, previously introduced in 2020 but withdrawn by the Biden administration, now re-emerges as part of Trump's ongoing scrutiny of legal immigration processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Bust: Counterfeit Medicine Racket Unveiled in Agra

Major Bust: Counterfeit Medicine Racket Unveiled in Agra

 India
2
Ukraine Leverages Battlefield Data to Strengthen Alliances

Ukraine Leverages Battlefield Data to Strengthen Alliances

 Global
3
Germany's Fresh Faces & Renewed Hope for World Cup Qualifiers

Germany's Fresh Faces & Renewed Hope for World Cup Qualifiers

 Germany
4
Death toll in Virar building collapse near Mumbai rises to 12 after six persons succumb to injuries: officials.

Death toll in Virar building collapse near Mumbai rises to 12 after six pers...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025