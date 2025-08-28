Revolutionizing Legal Education: NUJS at the Forefront

During a recent event at the National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam highlighted the need for evolving legal education to keep pace with global standards. Celebrating NUJS's 25th anniversary, he acknowledged the university's monumental efforts in shifting perceptions around legal studies.

Chief Justice Sivagnanam underscored that learning within the legal profession extends beyond traditional settings, encompassing diverse challenges faced in the real world. With the introduction of the Common Law Admission Test, legal education has become increasingly competitive.

The Chief Justice also noted the growing pride among parents in their children's pursuit of law degrees, reflecting a significant shift from previous perceptions of the profession. NUJS has emerged as a leading law school in India, although its NIRF ranking places it fourth.

(With inputs from agencies.)