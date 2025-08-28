Record Teacher Surge Amid Falling Birth Rates: India's Education Landscape in 2024-25
India witnessed a milestone as the number of school teachers exceeded one crore for the first time, amid declining enrolment due to falling birth rates. UDISE data shows improved teacher-student ratios, better retention rates, and a decrease in dropout rates, highlighting educational advancements despite demographic challenges.
In an unprecedented development, the total number of school teachers in India surpassed the one crore benchmark for the first time in the academic year 2024–25. This increase highlights efforts to improve the student-teacher ratio, ensuring quality education across varied regions, as reported by the Ministry of Education's UDISE data.
Despite the decline in overall school enrolment to a seven-year low of 24.68 crore, attributed primarily to decreasing birth rates, the commendable rise in the number of teachers could bridge regional disparities in education availability. The enrolment drop reflects a notable reduction of 11 lakh students compared to the previous year.
Positive trends are evident with the improvement in retention rates and a decrease in dropout rates across educational stages. These developments signal the success of targeted interventions and initiatives, with UDISE Plus playing a crucial role in strategizing educational resources to enhance learning environments.
