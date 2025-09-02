Rajasthan's Controversial Coaching Bill Sparks Debate

The Rajasthan government has presented an amended version of its controversial bill aimed at regulating coaching centers. The revised bill reduces proposed penalties and alters the criteria for institutions affected.

Despite these changes, many stakeholders, including legislators and parent associations, argue that the bill fails to address critical issues. Concerns about rising student suicides and potential economic impacts persist. Critics suggest that the legislation may inadvertently encourage 'inspector raj' and possibly drive the Rs 60,000-crore coaching industry out of the state.

The bill, which mandates registration for eligible centers and envisions authorities for enforcement, faces significant opposition. Protests continue as stakeholders demand revisions, including greater involvement of parents in decision-making processes. The upcoming Assembly debate is expected to be contentious.

