Unified Learning Spaces: Transforming ECCE with Co-located Anganwadis
The government is set to release guidelines for integrating Anganwadis with schools, enhancing early childhood care and education. The Ministry of Women and Child Development, along with the Department of School Education, will launch the guidelines. This initiative is part of the Prime Minister's vision for a developed India, with over 2.9 lakh centres already co-located.
The government is poised to unveil new guidelines designed to enhance early childhood care and education (ECCE) by integrating Anganwadis with schools, according to an official statement released ahead of the announcement.
The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) is collaborating with the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSE&L) to introduce the Guidelines on Co-location of Anganwadi Centres with Primary Schools. The guidelines will be launched this coming Wednesday.
This significant initiative, deemed crucial for building human capital, will be inaugurated by Union Ministers Annapurna Devi and Dharmendra Pradhan. The program already sees over 2.9 lakh Anganwadi centres operating alongside schools, marking a substantial step towards achieving comprehensive early education goals.
