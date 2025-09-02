Expansion of Medical Education: Odisha's New Medical Colleges Joy

The Centre has sanctioned a total of 200 seats for MBBS courses in two newly established medical colleges in Odisha, as announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday. This move marks a significant enhancement in the region's medical education infrastructure.

Phulbani Government Medical College in Kandhamal district and Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Medical College at Talcher in Angul district have each been allocated 100 MBBS seats. This decision, approved by the National Medical Commission, will allow MBBS studies to commence from the 2025-26 academic year.

Expressing his gratitude on social media, Majhi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda for their support. He underscored how this development promises to create new opportunities in medical education and advance healthcare services across Talcher and its surrounding regions, thereby improving healthcare access for the people of Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)