Left Menu

Expansion of Medical Education: Odisha's New Medical Colleges Joy

The Centre approves 200 MBBS seats for two new medical colleges in Odisha. Phulbani and Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Medical Colleges receive 100 seats each. Studies begin in 2025-26. Chief Minister Majhi expresses gratitude to PM Modi and Union Health Minister Nadda for enhancing healthcare access in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:05 IST
Expansion of Medical Education: Odisha's New Medical Colleges Joy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has sanctioned a total of 200 seats for MBBS courses in two newly established medical colleges in Odisha, as announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday. This move marks a significant enhancement in the region's medical education infrastructure.

Phulbani Government Medical College in Kandhamal district and Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Medical College at Talcher in Angul district have each been allocated 100 MBBS seats. This decision, approved by the National Medical Commission, will allow MBBS studies to commence from the 2025-26 academic year.

Expressing his gratitude on social media, Majhi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda for their support. He underscored how this development promises to create new opportunities in medical education and advance healthcare services across Talcher and its surrounding regions, thereby improving healthcare access for the people of Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Unease: Stocks Tumble as Bond Yields Soar

Global Financial Unease: Stocks Tumble as Bond Yields Soar

 Global
2
Sachin Pilot Condemns Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi

Sachin Pilot Condemns Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi

 India
3
Himachal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods Disrupt Life

Himachal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods Disrupt Life

 India
4
Bridges Weakened by Mining: A Call for Collective Responsibility in Jammu and Kashmir

Bridges Weakened by Mining: A Call for Collective Responsibility in Jammu an...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025