Clash on Campus: ABVP Demands Action Against 'Education Mafias'

After a clash between police and students at a university in Uttar Pradesh, ABVP demands action against 'outsiders' and university management involved in the incident. Alleging illegal educational practices, the group calls for rigorous steps within 48 hours or threatens state-wide protests.

Lucknow | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:45 IST
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, associated with the RSS, demanded action against 'outsiders' in the recent university clash in Barabanki. They urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take measures akin to his past actions against the mafia, focusing now on 'education mafias.'

Videos circulated showing police confronting demonstrators at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University. Students accused the institution of offering an unrecognised programme, threatening their future. In response, ABVP leaders labeled it a violation of democratic ideals and warned of impending state-wide demonstrations if their demands remain unmet.

The ABVP condemned excessive police force, demanding accountability from involved officers. Allegations surfaced regarding the university's law course, run without proper approval for years. ABVP insists on legal action against the university administration and immediate demolition of illegal constructions, threatening larger protests if ignored.

