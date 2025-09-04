High-Stakes DUTA Elections Witness Strong Turnout

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) elections reflected significant interest from educators, with over 84% of the eligible teachers casting their votes. A total of 8,221 out of 9,800 eligible members participated in Thursday's voting process.

The elections, held at the Arts Faculty and Satyakam Bhawan premises, determined leadership positions including six presidential candidates and numerous executive posts. Although the final presidential tally was pending, executive results were promptly declared, announcing Akanksha Khurana as the top candidate.

This election cycle is crucial, with its impact on key academic policies such as permanent staffing and curricular changes. The presidential race features a competitive lineup with major contenders being Professors V S Negi, Rajib Ray, and Rajesh Jha. The event has seen vibrant campaigns and discussions regarding the institution's future.

