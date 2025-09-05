Revolutionizing Education: Empowering Teachers and Students in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, underscores the pivotal role of teachers in student success. At a Teacher's Day event, he discusses government efforts to enhance education through digital classrooms, curriculum reforms, and technology integration, ensuring teacher welfare and innovative learning experiences.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:38 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has underscored the pivotal role teachers play in shaping students' futures.
Speaking on Teacher's Day in Vijayawada, Naidu emphasized that empowering teachers with resources and respect is essential, describing them as the guiding force behind student success.
The government aims to enhance education through digital classrooms, curriculum reforms, and technology integration, ensuring teacher welfare remains a priority.
Naidu highlighted initiatives such as 'Quantum Valley' and 'Non-Bag Day', focusing on modernizing education and creative learning.
