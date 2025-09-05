Revolutionizing Education: Empowering Teachers and Students in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has underscored the pivotal role teachers play in shaping students' futures.

Speaking on Teacher's Day in Vijayawada, Naidu emphasized that empowering teachers with resources and respect is essential, describing them as the guiding force behind student success.

The government aims to enhance education through digital classrooms, curriculum reforms, and technology integration, ensuring teacher welfare remains a priority.

Naidu highlighted initiatives such as 'Quantum Valley' and 'Non-Bag Day', focusing on modernizing education and creative learning.