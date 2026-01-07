China Scrutinizes Meta's AI Acquisition: Potential Technology Control Concerns Loom

Chinese officials are delving into Meta's $2 billion acquisition of AI startup Manus, exploring potential violations of technology control regulations. The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that concerns have emerged surrounding the transfer of Manus' operations and technology to Singapore.

The review, while still in its early stages, could have significant implications. If an export license is deemed necessary under Chinese law, Beijing might leverage this to influence the strategic transaction, possibly even stalling or halting the deal altogether.

Meta secured Manus last month, with reports valuing the Singapore-based company between $2 billion and $3 billion. Manus garnered widespread attention earlier this year with its debut of a groundbreaking AI agent, attracting scrutiny and interest across the tech world.

