Himachal's Academic Institutions Shine in NIRF 2025 Rankings

The latest NIRF 2025 rankings highlight prominent placements for Himachal Pradesh's educational institutions. IIT Mandi and Shoolini University lead with top 100 overall spots. NIT Hamirpur, IIM Sirmaur, Dr YS Parmar University, and Himachal Pradesh National Law University also received commendable rankings in their respective categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:23 IST
Himachal's Academic Institutions Shine in NIRF 2025 Rankings
The prestigious NIRF 2025 rankings have spotlighted significant achievements for educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh. Among the top 100 institutions, IIT Mandi impressively secured the 58th position overall, ranking 26th in engineering. Additionally, Shoolini University claimed the 69th spot, maintaining its position in the university category.

Highlighting innovation, IIT Mandi ranked 10th, while NIT Hamirpur was placed 97th in engineering and 30th in architecture and planning. IIM Sirmaur emerged as the sole representative from Himachal Pradesh in the management category, achieving the 51st position.

In agriculture, Dr YS Parmar University was ranked 20th, while CSK Agriculture University attained the 29th spot. Furthermore, Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla, was recognized among the top 40 law institutions, securing the 34th rank.

