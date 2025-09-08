Left Menu

Supreme Court Slams Examination System Breach: Proxy Scandal Unfolds

The Supreme Court criticized the misuse of proxy candidates in public exams, citing a case where Sandeep Singh Patel allegedly used another person to take the CTET exam on his behalf in Uttar Pradesh. The court referenced the movie Munna Bhai, highlighting the damage such actions cause to the examination system.

The Supreme Court sternly addressed the misuse of proxy candidates within public examinations, focusing on a high-profile case involving the CTET examination in Uttar Pradesh. Sandeep Singh Patel, the accused, allegedly engaged a substitute to appear for the test, drawing sharp criticism from the justices.

During the proceedings, Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta referenced the famous Bollywood film 'Munna Bhai MBBS,' emphasizing the detrimental impact such actions have on the integrity of the educational system. The bench underscored the importance of safeguarding public examination credibility.

The incident has led to a substantial inquiry, with calls for a response from the state of Uttar Pradesh regarding the denial of bail. With severe implications for both individuals and the broader societal trust in examinations, the case emphasizes the urgent need for reform and stringent enforcement of existing examination laws.

