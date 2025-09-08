Left Menu

Delhi's Rs 50 Crore Skilling Programme: A Future-ready Blend of Heritage and Innovation

The Delhi government is set to launch a Rs 50 crore programme aiming to skill unemployed youth, artisans, and marginalized communities. In collaboration with partners, the scheme intends to create jobs, preserve traditional crafts, and incorporate AI and digital skills while ensuring inclusivity with reserved spots for disadvantaged groups.

Updated: 08-09-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:34 IST
The Delhi government is gearing up to launch a substantial Rs 50 crore skilling programme focusing on training unemployed youth, artisans, and those from challenging backgrounds. The initiative, known as the Scheme for Skill Enhancement of Cottage Industries, is spearheaded by the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB) and is set to launch soon, says Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

This programme targets equipping over 13,900 individuals with real-world skills by 2025-26, in partnership with organizations like NSDC and NIESBUD. Participants will learn valuable skills such as apparel merchandising, logistics, and IT help desk management, with courses covering modern topics like AI, digital tools, and marketing.

The scheme is designed to foster employment and support the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision by guaranteeing significant self-employment and job placements. Importantly, at least 50 per cent of training spots are reserved for SC/ST/OBC/EWS groups and women, ensuring inclusivity and empowerment. Building on heritage, the programme will integrate entrepreneurship development with conventional craft skills and modern business insight.

