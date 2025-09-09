Left Menu

Launch of the Symbiosis–Deakin Global Learning Hub: A New Era in Indo-Australian Educational Collaboration

Symbiosis International University and Deakin University have launched the Symbiosis–Deakin Global Learning Hub in Pune, aiming to enhance educational and research collaboration. The hub focuses on gender equity, internationalisation, and offers dual degrees, integrating master's programs, and more. It will support entrepreneurship and workforce skill development, backed by senior leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:18 IST
Launch of the Symbiosis–Deakin Global Learning Hub: A New Era in Indo-Australian Educational Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Symbiosis International University (SIU) in India and Deakin University from Australia have solidified their enduring partnership by inaugurating the Symbiosis–Deakin Global Learning Hub in Pune. The launch event saw distinguished guests, including Deakin University's Vice-Chancellor Professor Ian Martin and SIU's Pro-Chancellor Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, committing to drive inclusivity and innovation in global education through this initiative.

Professor Martin emphasized India's growing role in the Industrial Revolution 4.0 and the necessity of academic partnerships in sustaining this momentum. He noted the Hub's pivotal role in aligning education with industry demands to cultivate a future-ready workforce. Dr. Yeravdekar echoed these sentiments, highlighting the partnership's focus on women's empowerment and cross-border educational expansion.

Designed as a tri-country educational model, the Hub offers students the chance to study across three nations and gain dual qualifications. It promises executive education and research opportunities focused on gender-responsive policies, facilitating systemic change. Additionally, a physical center at SIU will serve as the Hub's operational base, further cementing its position as a leader in Indo-Australian academic collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Broad political platform needed to oust BJP from power: CPI(M)''s M A Baby

Broad political platform needed to oust BJP from power: CPI(M)''s M A Baby

 India
2
Delhi's Culinary Champions: Transforming School Meals

Delhi's Culinary Champions: Transforming School Meals

 India
3
Dharmendra Pradhan's UAE Visit: Enhancing Education Ties

Dharmendra Pradhan's UAE Visit: Enhancing Education Ties

 India
4
Tumultuous Politician's Resignation: K.P. Sharma Oli's Roller-Coaster Legacy in Nepal

Tumultuous Politician's Resignation: K.P. Sharma Oli's Roller-Coaster Legacy...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025