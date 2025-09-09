Launch of the Symbiosis–Deakin Global Learning Hub: A New Era in Indo-Australian Educational Collaboration

Symbiosis International University (SIU) in India and Deakin University from Australia have solidified their enduring partnership by inaugurating the Symbiosis–Deakin Global Learning Hub in Pune. The launch event saw distinguished guests, including Deakin University's Vice-Chancellor Professor Ian Martin and SIU's Pro-Chancellor Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, committing to drive inclusivity and innovation in global education through this initiative.

Professor Martin emphasized India's growing role in the Industrial Revolution 4.0 and the necessity of academic partnerships in sustaining this momentum. He noted the Hub's pivotal role in aligning education with industry demands to cultivate a future-ready workforce. Dr. Yeravdekar echoed these sentiments, highlighting the partnership's focus on women's empowerment and cross-border educational expansion.

Designed as a tri-country educational model, the Hub offers students the chance to study across three nations and gain dual qualifications. It promises executive education and research opportunities focused on gender-responsive policies, facilitating systemic change. Additionally, a physical center at SIU will serve as the Hub's operational base, further cementing its position as a leader in Indo-Australian academic collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)