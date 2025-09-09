Left Menu

Alarming Decline in U.S. Students' Reading and Math Skills

Over 30% of U.S. high school seniors lack basic reading skills, and 45% lack basic math skills, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress's 2024 results. The report highlights declining educational performance, particularly in the South and Midwest, amid calls for reduced federal control over education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:30 IST
Alarming Decline in U.S. Students' Reading and Math Skills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

More than 30% of U.S. high school seniors are struggling with basic reading skills, marking the lowest performance in over three decades. The results, released Tuesday, are being used by the Trump administration to advocate for reducing federal involvement in education, favoring state-level control.

The 2024 findings come from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, overseen by the National Center for Education Statistics and sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education. The results raise concerns about the nation's global competitiveness and adapting to technological advancements in the workforce.

Data also showed an increase in high school seniors lacking basic math skills and eighth graders struggling with science. Regional disparities were noted, particularly in the South and Midwest. Education Secretary Linda McMahon emphasized shifting control to states, asserting that local governance can better meet students' needs.

TRENDING

1
Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns

Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns

 Global
2
Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

 United States
3
Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

 Global
4
Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025