Alarming Decline in U.S. Students' Reading and Math Skills

More than 30% of U.S. high school seniors are struggling with basic reading skills, marking the lowest performance in over three decades. The results, released Tuesday, are being used by the Trump administration to advocate for reducing federal involvement in education, favoring state-level control.

The 2024 findings come from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, overseen by the National Center for Education Statistics and sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education. The results raise concerns about the nation's global competitiveness and adapting to technological advancements in the workforce.

Data also showed an increase in high school seniors lacking basic math skills and eighth graders struggling with science. Regional disparities were noted, particularly in the South and Midwest. Education Secretary Linda McMahon emphasized shifting control to states, asserting that local governance can better meet students' needs.