Shooting at Utah Valley University: Prominent Conservative Activist Injured

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot at Utah Valley University during an event on Wednesday, according to reports by Fox News. A spokesperson for Kirk confirmed to Fox that he was taken to a hospital following the incident. The shooting has drawn significant attention due to Kirk's high-profile status as an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Footage circulating on social media captured Kirk as he was addressing a large outdoor crowd when a gunshot was heard. The sound caused panic among attendees, and video shows Kirk reacting by moving his hand to his neck and subsequently falling off his chair. A suspect has since been detained, and law enforcement continues to investigate.

Kirk, known for founding the conservative student organization Turning Point USA, has gained recognition for energizing youth support for Trump. FBI Director Kash Patel indicated swift action by federal agents at the scene, as calls for prayers and good wishes for Kirk's recovery flooded social media. President Trump joined the chorus, offering his support on X, underscoring Kirk's influential role in conservative youth politics.