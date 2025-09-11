Left Menu

Tripura Embraces Standardised School Uniforms for State Schools

The Tripura government will introduce standardised school uniforms for all state-run schools from the next academic session to ensure a unified identity. Exemptions include four schools, while a transitional period allows current uniforms. Uniforms are centrally provided for classes 1 to 8 under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

In a bid to foster a unified identity across state educational institutions, the Tripura government has announced the introduction of standardised uniforms for all state-run schools, commencing from the next academic session.

According to an official statement released Wednesday, the move aims to create consistency in appearance among students, distinguishing schools by category. Public schools in the state, including Vidyajyoti and PM-SHRI schools, will adhere to this new policy, with exemptions granted to select institutions such as Shishu Bihar Higher Secondary School.

District Education Officers have been tasked with guiding school heads to comply with the prescribed uniforms. An interim period will allow the use of current uniforms to ease the transition. The Samagra Shiksha scheme is overseeing the distribution of new uniforms free of charge for specific student categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

