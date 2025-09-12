KZN Premier Delivers New School Facilities, Engages Communities Through OSS

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has reinforced the province’s commitment to improving education and strengthening community development through the handover of critical resources to schools in the Zululand District and continued grassroots engagements under the Operation Sukuma Sakhe (OSS) programme.

Strengthening Education in Zululand

On Thursday, 11 September 2025, Premier Ntuli, joined by Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka, visited uPhongolo Local Municipality, where he unveiled a series of initiatives designed to improve learning outcomes and address long-standing infrastructure challenges.

At Siqalukubona Secondary School, Ntuli officially opened a new science laboratory valued at R810 000. The facility will enhance the teaching of mathematics and science by providing learners with practical experience, equipping them with skills critical for tertiary education and careers in science, technology, and innovation.

In a move to advance inclusive education, Ntuli also handed over two mobile classrooms and a vehicle worth R1 million to Siphosethu Special School. These resources are expected to ease overcrowding, improve accessibility, and address the mobility needs of learners with special educational requirements.

These interventions follow the opening of two state-of-the-art schools in Newcastle last month, underscoring the provincial government’s ongoing commitment to education despite prevailing financial constraints.

Reaffirming government’s priorities, Ntuli said:

“Every investment we make in education is an investment in the future of KwaZulu-Natal. These facilities are about more than bricks and mortar — they are about restoring dignity, creating opportunity, and building a province where every child, regardless of background, has a fair chance to succeed.”

Operation Sukuma Sakhe: Direct Engagement with Communities

In parallel with the education handovers, Premier Ntuli has been actively engaging communities under Operation Sukuma Sakhe (OSS), part of the District Development Model (DDM).

On Wednesday, 10 September 2025, the programme kicked off in the Ugu District Municipality with a community dialogue at KwaDweshula village. Residents raised pressing concerns ranging from service delivery to social issues, providing an opportunity for provincial leadership to listen and respond directly.

Ntuli also visited community gardens in the district, highlighting their importance in promoting food security, alleviating hunger, and boosting household nutrition. These projects not only strengthen local food systems but also empower residents through sustainable agricultural practices.

In Umzumbe Local Municipality, Ntuli held discussions with community safety structures to explore crime prevention strategies and enhance cooperation between communities and law enforcement agencies.

The day concluded with the main OSS event at Shibase Sports Field, bringing together government leaders, community representatives, and development stakeholders. The platform served to strengthen partnerships in addressing service delivery, safety, and socio-economic challenges.

Speaking at the event, Ntuli stressed the value of inclusive governance:

“Operation Sukuma Sakhe continues to serve as a vital platform for inclusive governance, ensuring that the people of KwaZulu-Natal are active participants in shaping the future of their province.”

Building Hope Through Collaboration

Through the twin focus on education investment and direct community engagement, Premier Ntuli’s administration is positioning KwaZulu-Natal as a province that prioritises both the immediate needs of its citizens and the long-term goal of building a more inclusive, skilled, and empowered society.

The Premier’s latest interventions reflect a broader commitment to restoring dignity, creating opportunity, and working hand-in-hand with communities to address systemic challenges and unlock development potential.