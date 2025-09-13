Left Menu

SFI Condemns HPU's Shift from Democratic Student Elections

The Students' Federation of India criticized Himachal Pradesh University's move to select the Students' Central Association via nominations rather than democratic elections. SFI claims this undermines student voices and contradicts democratic principles, while also pointing out broader issues like fee hikes, academic neglect, and fraudulent practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-09-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 18:59 IST
SFI Condemns HPU's Shift from Democratic Student Elections
The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has sharply criticized Himachal Pradesh University's latest decision to reformulate the process of constituting the Students' Central Association (SCA) without holding elections. The University has opted for a nominations-based and merit-based approach, sidelining the electoral process between September 16 and 25.

Anil Thakur, SFI's state president, expressed strong disapproval, stating, "This is nothing short of a violation of democratic rights." Since 2014, student elections have been on hold, stifling thousands of student voices across Himachal Pradesh. Thakur argues that this reflects an authoritarian stance aimed at stifling student activism.

Further expressing discontent, the SFI highlighted numerous issues plaguing the state's education sector, including increased fees, proliferation of private universities, flawed PhD admissions, and vacant positions for academic staff. The federation vows to continue its struggle for student rights and against policies deemed anti-student until genuine demands are met.

Latest News

