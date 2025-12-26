Left Menu

Southern California Braces for Post-Christmas Flooding After Atmospheric River Deluge

Southern California experienced significant flooding due to an atmospheric river bringing heavy rains over Christmas. The Los Angeles area saw substantial rainfall, leading to road closures and evacuations. However, meteorologists predict drier weather, which should aid travel plans for the millions driving over the holidays.

Storm-hit Southern California is grappling with widespread flooding, affecting millions traveling after Christmas. The National Weather Service predicts a relief from rain over the weekend. The deluge began on Christmas Eve, driven by a major atmospheric river bringing dense moisture from the Pacific, striking most fiercely in the Los Angeles region.

The storm delivered six inches of rain in Los Angeles, and up to 18 inches in mountain areas, prompting road closures, evacuations, and shelter-in-place orders. AccuWeather's Tom Kines forecasts additional rainfall on Friday, but reports the weekend looks drier, providing respite for millions of holiday travelers.

The atmospheric river's impact is set to diminish through Friday, though Wrightwood remains under evacuation orders. Footage revealed extensive damage, such as mud-covered homes, while a tragic incident in Redding highlighted the dangerous conditions. The coming dry spell is anticipated to ease these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

