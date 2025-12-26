High-Stakes Talks: Zelenskiy and Trump Tackle Ukraine Peace Plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida to discuss crucial territorial issues as part of the peace negotiations to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The talks come as a 20-point peace framework and a security guarantee deal approach completion.

Zelenskiy stated that key discussions will cover the Donbas region and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He expressed hope in agreeing on a peace framework that Ukraine could potentially present in a national referendum, contingent upon Russia agreeing to a ceasefire. Moscow demands Ukraine's withdrawal from the still-unoccupied eastern Donetsk region, aiming for full control of Donbas.

The U.S. has proposed a free economic zone if Ukraine retreats from the area. Meanwhile, territorial issues continue to hinder negotiations' progress, with Zelenskiy emphasizing any compromises should be determined by the Ukrainian populace through a referendum. The significance of this meeting is heightened as both leaders aim to refine peace deal details and explore economic arrangements for Ukraine.

