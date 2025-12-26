Russia's Armament Surge Amid Ukraine Conflict: A 22-Fold Production Boost
During the Ukraine conflict, Russia has significantly increased its arms production with a reported 22-fold increase. Tank and military aircraft production also surged, as President Putin emphasized the evolving nature of warfare. He highlighted the role of state support and the evolving military-industrial complex.
In a recent televised statement, President Vladimir Putin revealed a substantial increase in Russia's arms and ammunition production amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, citing a 22-fold growth.
Notable increases include a 2.2-fold rise in tank production and a 4.6-fold boost in military aircraft production. State support has facilitated these expansions, allowing the defense industry to meet evolving demands.
Putin stressed the importance of a stable economy and development in achieving these feats, and highlighted ongoing efforts in weapon testing, artificial intelligence, and cost reduction.
