Russia's Armament Surge Amid Ukraine Conflict: A 22-Fold Production Boost

In a recent televised statement, President Vladimir Putin revealed a substantial increase in Russia's arms and ammunition production amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, citing a 22-fold growth.

Notable increases include a 2.2-fold rise in tank production and a 4.6-fold boost in military aircraft production. State support has facilitated these expansions, allowing the defense industry to meet evolving demands.

Putin stressed the importance of a stable economy and development in achieving these feats, and highlighted ongoing efforts in weapon testing, artificial intelligence, and cost reduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)