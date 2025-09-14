Left Menu

Strengthening Industry-Academia Ties at IIM Jammu's Roundtable in Pune

IIM Jammu hosted a roundtable in Pune to enhance industry-academia collaboration. Policymakers and corporate leaders discussed workforce evolution, technology's role, and future talent. Inaugurated by Dr. Milind Kamble and Prof. B S Sahay, the event featured panels on young talent, networking, and practical education, with notable industry leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-09-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 20:11 IST
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu convened a pivotal roundtable conference in Pune, aiming to fortify the ties between academia and industry, marking a critical dialogue on workforce transformation and the technological advances reshaping future talent pools.

Inaugurated by Padmashri Dr. Milind P Kamble and Prof. B S Sahay, the conference emphasized the necessity of academic institutions moving beyond traditional operations to embrace collaboration with industry leaders on critical issues such as climate change, digital transformation, and equitable growth.

The event featured three main panel discussions highlighting industry expectations from young talent, the benefits of networking, and the importance of integrating practical experiences into education, drawing participation from high-profile organizations including Siemens, Vodafone, and Tata Motors.

