Trump to inject $500 million into Black colleges and charter schools, NYTimes report says
Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 14:46 IST
The United States plans to inject nearly $500 million into historically Black colleges and tribal universities, including an extra $137 million for American history and civics education and $60 million more for charter schools, the New York Times reported on Monday.
Reuters couldn't immediately verify the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- American
- The United States
Advertisement