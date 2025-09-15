Left Menu

Trump to inject $500 million into Black colleges and charter schools, NYTimes report says

Trump to inject $500 million into Black colleges and charter schools, NYTimes report says

The United States plans to inject nearly $500 million into historically Black colleges and tribal universities, including an extra $137 million for American history and civics education and $60 million more for charter schools, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Reuters couldn't immediately verify the report.

