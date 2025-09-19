Left Menu

Empowering Futures: Haryana's Push for Education-Industry Synergy

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has urged universities in the state to collaborate closely with industries and hold job fairs to boost youth employment. He emphasized the goal of making students self-reliant while reviewing higher education policies. The state aims to raise its higher education enrollment rate significantly.

In a push to enhance employment opportunities for the youth, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has called on state universities to collaborate closely with industries and host annual job fairs. Speaking at a review meeting in Panchkula, Saini emphasized the state's emergence as an industrial hub attracting multinational companies.

Highlighting the government's aim to empower students, Saini urged educational institutions to help students secure jobs during their studies. He directed university officials to execute educational policy announcements within set timelines to benefit students and academic institutions swiftly.

Saini also instructed university vice chancellors to strengthen placement cells and compile data on alumni success stories abroad. He unveiled plans to elevate the state's Gross Enrollment Ratio in higher education from 33% to 50%, with the establishment of model Sanskriti Colleges in each district.

