Controversy Strikes: Ramanujan College Principal Suspended Amid Harassment Allegations

The principal of Ramanujan College under Delhi University has been suspended after allegations of harassment by a faculty member, which he denounces as false and politically motivated. The suspension follows a committee's findings. A report is with the Vice-Chancellor, awaiting further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:04 IST
The principal of Ramanujan College, associated with Delhi University, faces suspension following serious harassment allegations made by a faculty member. The principal describes these charges as politically driven and insists they are baseless.

The accusations, put forth on March 13, include claims of harassment and alleged misconduct, leading to his suspension on September 18. In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister's Office, the principal portrayed the complaint as a retaliatory effort linked to the faculty member's unapproved promotion due to incomplete documentation.

A three-member committee examined the allegations, leading to the principal's suspension. The findings have been submitted to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, and further deliberations by the internal complaints committee are anticipated. The principal asserts he feels substantial distress from the accusations and political pressures related to his position.

