Left Menu

IIT Kharagpur Enhances Mental Health Support Following Student Tragedies

IIT Kharagpur has appointed 10 additional counsellors to improve mental health support for students following several unnatural deaths in its hostels. This initiative aims to identify students in distress and provide support through enhanced interaction, with a focus on building a compassionate ecosystem on campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:03 IST
IIT Kharagpur Enhances Mental Health Support Following Student Tragedies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a string of tragic student deaths, IIT Kharagpur has taken significant steps to augment its mental health support services. The institution announced on Monday that it has appointed 10 additional counsellors to interact with students and researchers, offering support and friendship to those who may be experiencing mental distress.

The initiative comes in the wake of a recent incident where the body of Harshkumar Pandey, a PhD student in Mechanical Engineering, was found in the hostel. This marked the fifth suspected suicide at the institute this year. The Director of IIT Kharagpur, Suman Chakraborty, emphasized the difficulty in identifying depression and the importance of students seeking help.

The expanded counselling team will actively engage with students across campus, aiming to build a nurturing environment. The director highlighted ongoing efforts like the 'Setu' mobile app and the observance of World Suicide Prevention Day to bolster community support and ensure no student feels isolated in their struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stokes Controversy: Tylenol, Vaccines, and Autism Link Claims

Trump Stokes Controversy: Tylenol, Vaccines, and Autism Link Claims

 Global
2
Kolkata Metro: The Commuter's Choice

Kolkata Metro: The Commuter's Choice

 India
3
Swift Response to Screwworm Outbreak in Nuevo Leon

Swift Response to Screwworm Outbreak in Nuevo Leon

 Global
4
Crackdown on Stubble Burning in Punjab: A Persistent Pollution Challenge

Crackdown on Stubble Burning in Punjab: A Persistent Pollution Challenge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025