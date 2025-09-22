IIT Kharagpur Enhances Mental Health Support Following Student Tragedies

In response to a string of tragic student deaths, IIT Kharagpur has taken significant steps to augment its mental health support services. The institution announced on Monday that it has appointed 10 additional counsellors to interact with students and researchers, offering support and friendship to those who may be experiencing mental distress.

The initiative comes in the wake of a recent incident where the body of Harshkumar Pandey, a PhD student in Mechanical Engineering, was found in the hostel. This marked the fifth suspected suicide at the institute this year. The Director of IIT Kharagpur, Suman Chakraborty, emphasized the difficulty in identifying depression and the importance of students seeking help.

The expanded counselling team will actively engage with students across campus, aiming to build a nurturing environment. The director highlighted ongoing efforts like the 'Setu' mobile app and the observance of World Suicide Prevention Day to bolster community support and ensure no student feels isolated in their struggles.

