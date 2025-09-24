Left Menu

Delhi University Struggles to Fill Undergraduate Seats

Delhi University has started its physical on-the-spot mop-up admissions for undergraduate courses, with only 73 BA Honours seats filled initially. Around 7,000 seats, including 2,000 for Persons with Disabilities, remain vacant. The process, based on Class-12 marks, ends on September 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 08:32 IST
Delhi University Struggles to Fill Undergraduate Seats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University has commenced its physical on-the-spot mop-up admissions for undergraduate courses, sparking concerns as only 73 students secured BA Honours seats on the first day. University officials disclosed that admissions were extended to all reserved categories except for Other Backward Class and Unreserved students.

The university had invited approximately 876 students for 1,700 available seats, yet only 73 candidates were admitted. Presently, about 7,000 seats remain unoccupied across different categories, including nearly 2,000 dedicated for Persons with Disabilities. This marks the continuation of vacant positions despite multiple admission rounds.

Admissions for BA Honours are set to extend to about 2,600 Unreserved and OBC students on Wednesday, followed by admissions for BCom and Economics on Thursday. Science courses will open the next day. The mop-up process, based on Class-12 marks rather than CUET scores, is scheduled to conclude on September 29, with any remaining seats left empty for the academic session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Acid Attack Shocks Lohia Nagar Community

Tragic Acid Attack Shocks Lohia Nagar Community

 India
2
Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Rourkela

Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Rourkela

 India
3
Bihar's Political Crossroads: Congress Gears Up for Change

Bihar's Political Crossroads: Congress Gears Up for Change

 India
4
Pioneering Sustainability: India's Red Mud-Derived Silicon Carbide Wafers Shake Up Semiconductor Industry

Pioneering Sustainability: India's Red Mud-Derived Silicon Carbide Wafers Sh...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025