Delhi University Struggles to Fill Undergraduate Seats

Delhi University has commenced its physical on-the-spot mop-up admissions for undergraduate courses, sparking concerns as only 73 students secured BA Honours seats on the first day. University officials disclosed that admissions were extended to all reserved categories except for Other Backward Class and Unreserved students.

The university had invited approximately 876 students for 1,700 available seats, yet only 73 candidates were admitted. Presently, about 7,000 seats remain unoccupied across different categories, including nearly 2,000 dedicated for Persons with Disabilities. This marks the continuation of vacant positions despite multiple admission rounds.

Admissions for BA Honours are set to extend to about 2,600 Unreserved and OBC students on Wednesday, followed by admissions for BCom and Economics on Thursday. Science courses will open the next day. The mop-up process, based on Class-12 marks rather than CUET scores, is scheduled to conclude on September 29, with any remaining seats left empty for the academic session.

