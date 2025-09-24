Trump's H-1B Policy Alters Path for Indian Students

President Trump's recent hike in H-1B visa fees has thrown Indian students' American dreams into disarray. The new $100,000 application fee is pushing families to reconsider the U.S. as a viable destination for education and future career prospects, leading to a significant shift in global migration patterns.

The policy change risks America's influx of skilled talent, historically filled by proactive students from countries like India and China who contribute to the tech sector. Now, these individuals are actively considering alternative paths, as other nations open their doors with inviting immigration policies.

Countries like China and Germany are capitalizing on the U.S.'s restrictive stance. They are offering stable immigration frameworks and vibrant job markets, drawing the same talented individuals once fixated on American shores. This could reshape the landscape of global talent acquisition substantially.