Minister Gwarube Moves to Protect Learners Amid Abuse and School Disruptions

The Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, has launched urgent interventions to protect learners and enforce accountability following disturbing reports of sexual abuse and disruptions at schools in the Eastern Cape.

Sexual Abuse Allegations at St John’s College

The Eastern Cape Department of Education has confirmed that seven educators at St John’s College face allegations of sexually abusing learners, with several pregnancies reported. These revelations have sparked outrage, leading to student-led protests demanding accountability, justice, and protection for learners.

In response, the implicated educators have been placed on precautionary suspension pending a formal investigation. The Department of Basic Education (DBE) emphasised that safeguarding learners and ensuring justice are non-negotiable priorities.

Investigations at JS Skenjana Senior Secondary School

Separately, concerns of sexual harassment have surfaced on social media involving JS Skenjana Senior Secondary School. Allegations of misconduct and failure to act on earlier reports prompted the department to appoint an independent investigative team from outside the district to probe the claims.

The DBE stated that psychosocial support is being provided to learners affected by abuse.

Legal Obligations and Ministerial Warnings

Minister Gwarube reminded all education professionals of their legal duty to report sexual offences against minors.

Section 54 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act, 2007 requires any person aware of sexual abuse against a child to report it to the police.

Section 110 of the Children’s Act obligates educators, health workers, and other professionals to report suspected child abuse or neglect.

Failure to comply with these laws constitutes a criminal offence. Gwarube has engaged with Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade to ensure that compliance is enforced without exception.

“We will not allow predators or disruptors to rob children of their right to safe schooling. Any person who abuses their position of trust will face the full force of the law,” she declared.

The Minister has also written to Acting Minister of Police, Professor Firoz Cachalia, requesting swift investigations into the cases.

Broader Reforms and Accountability

Acknowledging the recurrence of such cases, Gwarube announced that the DBE will consult widely on systemic reforms aimed at strengthening mechanisms for reporting, detection, and accountability. She stressed the need for a comprehensive system-wide approach to root out sexual abuse in schools.

Operation Dudula and School Disruptions

Beyond abuse cases, Gwarube expressed deep concern about reported disruptions in schools allegedly caused by the Operation Dudula movement.

She has called on police and education joint operations structures to monitor and respond to these disturbances, underlining that:

Disrupting teaching and learning violates the South African Schools Act .

No group or movement has the right to jeopardise children’s education.

“Those who seek to destabilise schools will be met with the full might of the law,” said Gwarube.

Commitment to Safe Schools

Gwarube affirmed that learner safety remains a top priority of the seventh administration. She pledged to ensure that schools are safe, nurturing environments free from sexual abuse, intimidation, and external disruption.

The Department has promised continued psychosocial support for learners and strict accountability for perpetrators.