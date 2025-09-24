Delhi Government Boosts School Quality with Rs 20.20 Crore Grant
The Delhi government has approved Rs 20.20 crore for 2,645 government schools under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. The grant aims to improve educational quality and support operational expenses, minor repairs, hygiene activities, and co-curricular programs. School heads must ensure funds are used judiciously for creating conducive learning environments.
The Delhi government has committed Rs 20.20 crore to enhance the quality of 2,645 government schools within the framework of the Samagra Shiksha scheme, authorities announced on Wednesday.
This Composite School Grant aims to fund a range of quality initiatives, covering operational costs like stationery, minor repairs, and sanitation activities. It also allocates resources for enhancements in educational quality and hygiene.
The Education Department's release highlighted that the funding encompasses schools under the Directorate of Education, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, and Delhi Cantonment Board. Carefully monitored fund usage will ensure improvements in learning environments and support various co-curricular activities.
