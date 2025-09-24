Controversy at Tezpur University: Magisterial Probe Ordered Over Disrespect to Zubeen Garg
A probe is launched against Tezpur University by the Sonitpur district for allegedly disrespecting cultural icon Zubeen Garg following his death. The Vice Chancellor is accused of derogatory remarks, leading to protests by students. The PRO resigns over dissatisfaction with the administration while the university plans to honor Garg posthumously.
Assam's Sonitpur district administration has initiated a magisterial investigation against Tezpur University following allegations of disrespect towards cultural icon Zubeen Garg after his death, officials announced on Wednesday.
The investigation, led by Additional District Magistrate Kamal Baruah, comes in response to claims from students that the university failed to honor Garg appropriately and that derogatory comments were made by the Vice Chancellor, Shambhu Nath Singh.
The PRO resigned citing concerns about the university's leadership, while authorities announced plans to commemorate Garg with a statue and an honorary doctorate.
