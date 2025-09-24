Stabbing Incident Highlights Weapon Fascination and Nazi Ideology Concerns at French School

A 14-year-old middle-school student in northeastern France, known for a troubling interest in weapons and Nazi ideology, stabbed his music teacher in the face. The teacher survived, though the student self-harmed critically during an attempted escape.

Prosecutor Clarisse Taron noted the student's difficult upbringing, marked by violence in a host family, which led to his placement in an institution where he faced disciplinary action and psychological monitoring. His past behavior included making Nazi-themed drawings.

This incident reignites discussions about security in French schools, a subject of intense debate following various violent occurrences, including the murder of teacher Samuel Paty. Recent government measures considered involve testing security gates at school entrances.

(With inputs from agencies.)