India's Path to AI Self-Reliance: Bridging Technology and Language

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized India's progress towards self-reliance in AI by developing indigenous solutions and enhancing the relationship between Indian languages and technology. During a cleanliness drive organized by Delhi University's ARSD College, Pradhan stressed the importance of continual progress in education, sustainability, and innovation.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that India is on a trajectory to achieve self-reliance in artificial intelligence by formulating indigenous solutions. He highlighted the critical connection between Indian languages and technology and the need to ask questions of AI in Indian languages, essential for their preservation.

Addressing participants at a Swachhata Abhiyan event at Delhi University's ARSD College, Pradhan emphasized that cleanliness should be integral to everyday life, and praised India's youth for their role in national development. The event, which included a tree-plantation drive, was part of a collaborative effort by the Department of Higher Education and ARSD College.

Education Secretary Vineet Joshi urged making Swachh Bharat a people's movement, while DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh called for expanded green initiatives as part of India's 2047 vision. The program concluded with a pledge to advance cleanliness and sustainability, highlighting the achievements of ARSD College under Professor Gyantosh Kumar Jha.

