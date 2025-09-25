Left Menu

SFI Opposes UGC's Controversial Curriculum Framework

The Students' Federation of India at Delhi University has submitted a memorandum against the UGC's Learning Outcomes-based Curriculum Framework 2025. They argue it threatens institutional autonomy and promotes an ideological agenda aligned with the BJP-RSS, sidelining diverse cultures and marginalised groups while prioritising market-driven interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University chapter of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) has voiced strong opposition to the University Grants Commission's recent Learning Outcomes-based Curriculum Framework (LOCF) for 2025, submitting a detailed memorandum to the vice-chancellor on Thursday.

According to SFI representatives, the framework, while branded as a progressive reform aimed at enhancing higher education standards, poses a risk to the autonomy and democratic essence of educational institutions. They allege it also diminishes the quality of education across universities.

SFI claims the LOCF aligns with what it describes as the BJP-RSS agenda to infuse communal, commercial, and corporate interests into education, arguing it marginalises diverse cultures and promotes unverified claims under the guise of ancient wisdom, overshadowing scientific inquiry and academic freedom.

