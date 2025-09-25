SFI Opposes UGC's Controversial Curriculum Framework
The Delhi University chapter of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) has voiced strong opposition to the University Grants Commission's recent Learning Outcomes-based Curriculum Framework (LOCF) for 2025, submitting a detailed memorandum to the vice-chancellor on Thursday.
According to SFI representatives, the framework, while branded as a progressive reform aimed at enhancing higher education standards, poses a risk to the autonomy and democratic essence of educational institutions. They allege it also diminishes the quality of education across universities.
SFI claims the LOCF aligns with what it describes as the BJP-RSS agenda to infuse communal, commercial, and corporate interests into education, arguing it marginalises diverse cultures and promotes unverified claims under the guise of ancient wisdom, overshadowing scientific inquiry and academic freedom.
