Left Menu

Delhi Launches First CM Shri School: A New Era in Education

The first CM Shri School in Delhi, set to open in Sarojini Nagar, aims to revolutionize public education. Inspired by PM Shri Schools and aligned with NEP 2020, it offers advanced facilities, green campuses, and inclusivity. Admissions, slightly delayed, are now underway for this modern educational initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:21 IST
Delhi Launches First CM Shri School: A New Era in Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant educational development, Delhi is set to inaugurate its first CM Shri School in Sarojini Nagar on October 1. The initiative, launched under the 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign, celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

The newly-constructed school, part of the 2025-26 state budget with a Rs 100 crore outlay, aligns with the National Education Policy 2020. It represents an effort to strengthen public education through modern, well-equipped facilities. This school will feature AI-powered libraries, smart classrooms, and green campuses.

Admissions for the CM Shri School, delayed by tender issues, are finally proceeding. Half the seats are reserved for government school students, with additional provisions for marginalized groups. The school, affiliated with CBSE, emphasizes experiential learning and addresses the needs of diverse student populations.

TRENDING

1
Etihad Airways Unveils Premium A321 LR on Kolkata-Abu Dhabi Route

Etihad Airways Unveils Premium A321 LR on Kolkata-Abu Dhabi Route

 India
2
Amazon's $2.5 Billion Settlement: A Drop in the Bucket?

Amazon's $2.5 Billion Settlement: A Drop in the Bucket?

 Global
3
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP's Policies on MSMEs

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP's Policies on MSMEs

 India
4
Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Amid Injury Drama at China Open

Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Amid Injury Drama at China Open

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025