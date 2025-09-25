Delhi Launches First CM Shri School: A New Era in Education

In a significant educational development, Delhi is set to inaugurate its first CM Shri School in Sarojini Nagar on October 1. The initiative, launched under the 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign, celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

The newly-constructed school, part of the 2025-26 state budget with a Rs 100 crore outlay, aligns with the National Education Policy 2020. It represents an effort to strengthen public education through modern, well-equipped facilities. This school will feature AI-powered libraries, smart classrooms, and green campuses.

Admissions for the CM Shri School, delayed by tender issues, are finally proceeding. Half the seats are reserved for government school students, with additional provisions for marginalized groups. The school, affiliated with CBSE, emphasizes experiential learning and addresses the needs of diverse student populations.