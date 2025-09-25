Left Menu

Tamil Nadu and Telangana Foster Educational Innovations

Chief Ministers MK Stalin and Revanth Reddy advocate expanded educational initiatives in Tamil Nadu and Telangana. They emphasize financial support, free bus travel, breakfast schemes, and reservations for local bodies. These efforts demonstrate a commitment to advancing educational opportunities, especially for underprivileged and marginalized communities.

Tamil Nadu and Telangana Foster Educational Innovations
In a monumental collaboration, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy have expanded educational programs aimed at supporting college students with a monthly financial aid of Rs 1,000.

Stalin condemned the central government's interference in Tamil Nadu's extensive educational reforms. Meanwhile, Reddy praised the success of Tamil Nadu's Breakfast scheme, pledging to implement a similar program in Telangana next year, recognizing its life-changing impact on underprivileged children.

The union of these two states showcases a broader agenda to enhance educational accessibility through incentives like free transportation for women and increased reservation in local bodies, inspired by Tamil Nadu's model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

