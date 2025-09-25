Tamil Nadu and Telangana Foster Educational Innovations

In a monumental collaboration, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy have expanded educational programs aimed at supporting college students with a monthly financial aid of Rs 1,000.

Stalin condemned the central government's interference in Tamil Nadu's extensive educational reforms. Meanwhile, Reddy praised the success of Tamil Nadu's Breakfast scheme, pledging to implement a similar program in Telangana next year, recognizing its life-changing impact on underprivileged children.

The union of these two states showcases a broader agenda to enhance educational accessibility through incentives like free transportation for women and increased reservation in local bodies, inspired by Tamil Nadu's model.

