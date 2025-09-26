Left Menu

UPSC Chairman to Host Nationwide Virtual Town Hall for Aspirants

UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar will engage with government job aspirants in a virtual town hall. The event, part of UPSC's centenary year celebrations, will be broadcast live on DD News YouTube channel. Aspirants can submit questions via email and social media, gaining insights into examination processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar intends to connect directly with aspiring government job candidates from across the nation through a virtual town hall initiative. This was announced in a communique released on Friday.

The virtual event is scheduled to be broadcast live by DD News on its YouTube channel from 12 noon to 1 pm on October 1. This marks the beginning of the centenary celebrations planned from October 2025 to October 2026 for UPSC.

The town hall will act as a platform where aspirants can engage with the UPSC chairman, seek clarifications, and gain insights into exam processes and reforms. To enable broad participation, questions are invited from September 28 to 30, submitted via email and social media channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

